Seven artisanal miners feared dead after mine shaft collapse in Bindura

Seven artisanal miners are feared dead after a mine shaft they were working in at Ran Mine near Bindura collapsed on them, police said on Sunday.

Two bodies were retrieved from the mine on Saturday.

Earlier reports had indicated only four miners had been trapped underground after the collapse of the shaft at the mine, but police said on Sunday three more were also suspected trapped, bringing the figure to seven.

Elsewhere, the police are investigating a case of infanticide after the discovery of a foetus in Harare’s Milton Park suburb.

The foetus was found at the intersection of Drummond Chaplin Road and Bishop Gaul Avenue wrapped in a towel and placed in a plastic bag. New Ziana