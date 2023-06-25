Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Seven artisanal miners feared dead after mine shaft collapse in Bindura

FEBRUARY 2019 - Rescuers in Zimbabwe have pulled nine miners — all of them under 24 years-old — alive from a flooded gold mine where more than 60 people have been trapped for three days, state television said on Saturday. Officials say dozens of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead after the collapse of a dam wall caused the deluge of two shafts at the mine in Kadoma, 75 kilometers (109 miles) west of the capital, Harare. (Picture by AFP)
FEBRUARY 2019 - Rescuers in Zimbabwe pulling nine miners — all of them under 24 years-old — alive from a flooded gold mine where more than 60 people had been trapped for three days, state television said. (Picture by AFP)

Seven artisanal miners are feared dead after a mine shaft they were working in at Ran Mine near Bindura collapsed on them, police said on Sunday.

Two bodies were retrieved from the mine on Saturday.

Earlier reports had indicated only four miners had been trapped underground after the collapse of the shaft at the mine, but police said on Sunday three more were also suspected trapped, bringing the figure to seven.

Elsewhere, the police are investigating a case of infanticide after the discovery of a foetus in Harare’s Milton Park suburb.

The foetus was found at the intersection of Drummond Chaplin Road and Bishop Gaul Avenue wrapped in a towel and placed in a plastic bag. New Ziana

