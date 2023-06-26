Female boxer ‘Take Money’ receives car from ED’s son Collins Mnangagwa

Highly-rated female boxer Kudakwashe ‘Take Money’ Chiwandire was gifted with a Toyota Vitz (new shape) car by her sponsors KGK fronted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins Mnangagwa.

Chivandire who expressed her delight told the state-owned Herald newspaper she “salutes Collins” for the gesture.

Said the 27-year-old athlete: “I would like to thank my main sponsors KGK for what they have done for me since we started working together.

“I really appreciate this gesture and all the things they have done for me. They have been there for me in both good and bad times.”

She added: “KGK has been kitting me all along and now they gifted me with a car. I find no words to thank them.

“KGK is fronted by Collins Mnangagwa and I would like to salute him. All my life I have been commuting and mostly I have been late for gym sessions.

“But this gift means I will do everything on time. I am really grateful”.

Chivandire’s last match was in Mexico in March 2023 where she challenged for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantam weight title but lost her bout against Yamileth Mercado.