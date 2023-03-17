Peter Ndlovu backs female boxer ‘Take Money’; implores nation to support her

Legendary Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu is confident that highly-rated female Zimbabwe boxer Kudakwashe ‘Take Money’ Chiwandire will win the WBC super-bantamweight gold belt in her fight against Mexican Yamileth Mercado.

Take Money who was expected to land in Mexico on Thursday following a delay due to a long process to her visa takes on Mercado in Chihuahua this weekend.

The match which was set for Saturday is likely going to be moved forward due to the travel delays that transpired.

Speaking at a send off lunch organised by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani in Sandton, Johannesburg for the 26-year-old boxer, Ndlovu said:

“The girl-child has to be supported; I know Kuda (Chiwandire) has a great attitude and I know the belt is coming home. All the best!”.

The Warriors’ all-time top scorer also implored the country to rally behind Chiwandire emphasising “Girl children deserve our support and everyone else”.

“The country should be at a standstill when she is fighting. Girl children deserve our support and everyone else.

“We have seen the President showing the way by supporting her, we should all follow suit, because we have talented female athletes who can achieve more than what we did if supported properly,” Ndlovu added.

“You have achieved so much more than what we could have ever done with so many challenges.

“Now it’s time to focus on the task at hand you are very strong mentally, meaning already 60% done.

“The remaining percentage is to go and take the belt. Remember, you are no longer fighting for yourself or Zimbabwe only, but you are representing the continent and the whole of Africa is behind you,” Ndlovu said.