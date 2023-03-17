Zimbabwe’s U-21 women’s hockey team crush Kenya to qualify for World Cup

Zimbabwe’s U-21 women’s hockey team on Wednesday booked their place at the upcoming 2023 Junior World Cup set to take place in Chile from 6 to 17 December.

The biennial global tournament which is in its tenth edition will be hosted in Santiago, Chile.

Sixteen teams from five confederations will participate at the prestigious women’s hockey junior World Cup organized by the International Hockey Federation.

Zimbabwe eased past Kenya to qualify for the global showpiece following with a resounding 7-0 victory.

They secured their ticket to the South American nation after finishing second in their group at the Africa Junior Cup (AJC) that was held in Ismailia, Egypt.

Neighbours South Africa finished top of the group with nine points after winning all their three matches while Zimbabwe picked up six points.