Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume arrested in ongoing crackdown by regime

9,146

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has arrested Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume in what is being seen as a continuing crackdown against opposition controlled councils.

Mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume
Mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume

According to a statement by MDC Alliance, charges against Mafume have not been released.

“BREAKING In yet another case of persecution and weaponization of the law against MDC Alliance members, Harare Mayor @JMafume has been arrested by @PoliceZimbabwe. The charges against him are unclear. #FreeJacob,” read the MDC Alliance statement on Twitter.

Related Articles

‘Fraudulent’ PDP member wants High Court to…

15,731

High Court blocks recall of Mafume, two other councillors

17,083

Analysts raise red flag over Khupe’s…

28,505

Egg on face for Mwonzora as Mafume elected new Mayor of…

70,417

Later in the day his lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara told Nehanda Radio that his client was being charged with “criminal abuse of land allocation of land which happened sometime in March.”

Mafume replaced former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba who was arrested recently on allegations involving land scams and abuse of office as a public officer.

Nehanda Radio understands that yesterday Chitungwiza deputy Mayor and five directors were arrested and they are expected to appear in court tomorrow. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Alert: Use share buttons to share content !!