NO REST for Moana as judge reserves judgement in FIGHT over burial

By Ivan Zhakata

High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda has indefinitely reserved judgment on Moana’s burial saying the case was unique and he needed more time to come up with an informed judgement.

Justice Kwenda said the case was one of its kind and it was the first case in the High Court where parents come fighting for the burial of their child.

He said once the judgement is done, it will be handed over to the families' lawyers who will then communicate with their clients.