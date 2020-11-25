Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

NO REST for Moana as judge reserves judgement in FIGHT over burial

By Ivan Zhakata

High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda has indefinitely reserved judgment on Moana’s burial saying the case was unique and he needed more time to come up with an informed judgement.

Michelle "Moana" Amuli 's mom, Yolanda Kuvawonga (left) listens to applicant lawyer, Advocate Paidamoyo Madondo (centre) during court proceedings on funeral arrangements for video vixen, Michelle "Moana" Amuli at the High Court in Harare.- (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)
Michelle “Moana” Amuli ‘s mom, Yolanda Kuvawonga (left) listens to applicant lawyer, Advocate Paidamoyo Madondo (centre) during court proceedings on funeral arrangements for video vixen, Michelle “Moana” Amuli at the High Court in Harare.- (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)

Justice Kwenda said the case was one of its kind and it was the first case in the High Court where parents come fighting for the burial of their child.

Michelle “Moana” Amuli ‘s father, Ishmael Amuli during court proceedings on funeral arrangements for his daughter at the High Court in Harare.- (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)
He said once the judgement is done, it will be handed over to the families’ lawyers who will then communicate with their clients. The Herald

