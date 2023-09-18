Tragedy as brothers suffocate to death at Peak Mine in Mberengwa

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

MBERENGWA – A Mberengwa family lost two siblings aged below 30 after they were trapped and suffocated in a shaft at Peak Mine.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy to The Mirror.

He said that Dumisani Zondo (23) died after he followed his elder brother Thamsanga (30) into a shaft where the latter had been trapped for hours.

The brothers from Madumezwe Village under Chief Mapiravana have since been buried.

Circumstances are that the duo were workers at Peak Mine and were on duty on the day.

Thamsanga was lowered into a 40-metre-deep mine shaft and shouted for help.

A co-worker was lowered to investigate the matter and experienced shortness of breath before reaching the ground. He was uplifted to the surface.

Dumisani entered the shaft at night in a bid to rescue his brother but did not return to the surface.

His manager informed other miners and a rescue team was formed and retrieved the bodies of the brothers. A Police report was filed and investigations are underway.

Mahoko encouraged miners to learn safety and security measures.

“We are appealing to the public with interests in mining to always seek guidance from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on safety and security issues to avoid losses of precious lives,” he said.