Prophet to lose three beasts for bedding married woman

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A self-styled prophet from Mberengwa has been ordered to pay three beasts after he bedded a married woman.

The man of the cloth, Sydney Moyo, had an illicit affair with Sinikiwe Mhlanga for three years before being caught by Mhlanga’s husband, Jericho Moyo.

Mhlanga’s husband dragged Prophet Moyo to Chief Mapiravana’s traditional court for sleeping with his wife.

Chief Mapiravana in whose jurisdiction the area falls under confirmed the incident.

“I presided over a matter of a prophet who slept with a married woman. He denied having an affair, but unfortunately the woman admitted and she even produced messages as proof of their illicit relationship,” he said.

Chief Mapiravana said Mhlanga told the court that she used to tell her husband that she was going to church, each time she had an appointment with her lover.

“The woman confessed to the court that she would lie to her husband that she was attending evening prayers in church, and they would have sex in the bush and sometimes in church,” he said.

Chief Mapiravana said he ordered Prophet Moyo to pay three head of cattle to Mhlanga’s husband for disrespecting his home.

“I ordered him to pay three cows for sleeping with a married woman because he disrespected another man’s marriage,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Prophet Moyo denied having an affair with Mhlanga.

“I did not have any relationship with Mhlanga, she is only a member of my church. As a matter of fact, l have approached the courts to nullify chief Mapiravana’s ruling because I am innocent. For now l cannot comment much because the matter is before the courts,” he said. B-Metro