Teen flees home after being refused beer

By Hazel Marimbiza

There was drama in Lupane’s Nono Village when a 14-year-old girl packed her belongings and left home after her aunt banned her from drinking beer.

Her aunt found her in the company of friends drinking beer at her homestead and spilt the beer telling her niece that she should leave if she continued with her behaviour.

“This angered the teenager who confronted her aunt and went on to shower her with insults and then immediately left the homestead,” said the source.

She sought refuge at a friend’s house in a bid to show her aunt that she would not bow down to being refused beer.

Speaking to B-Metro, Sithembinkosi Kunene, who is the area’s councillor confirmed the incident.

“What the girl did was improper because at her age she shouldn’t be drinking and let alone engaging in sulking over beer.

“Alcohol is a very powerful, addictive drug that is damaging if taken in high doses. “Many adults drink moderately and safely but for teenagers, alcohol can be very harmful and it’s illegal.

“I’ve dealt with so many cases of teenagers who abuse alcohol but it is quite difficult to convince most of them that such drinking at such a young age carries great risk,” said Kunene. B-Metro