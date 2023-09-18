“I see a King in you” Simz Ngema showers Tino Chinyani with love

As if to highlight the fact that the couple have now indeed got over any relationship turmoil from the past, Simz Ngema showered her partner, Tino Chinyani, with overflowing praise and love over the weekend, as the Zimbabwean-born entertainer celebrated his birthday.

In March this year, the couple confirmed they were back together after they had initially broken up over unspecified reasons in 2021.

Previously, Ngema was married to renowned actor Dumi Masilela, who was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking in 2017. The “Rhythm City” star was only 29 at the time of his death.

As Chinyani celebrated his birthday over the weekend, Simz recognised the big day with a lengthy message on Instagram that highlighted his importance in her life.

“I think my eyes and my smile speak for me. When I look at you I see my world, my heart in human form. Your happiness is my peace and contentment. I thank God for giving me a chance to love you every day.

“All I want is to see you win, spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. I love you with my soul, Hungwe. I see a King in you. You are a great partner and an exceptional father and I love doing this thing called life with you.

“Through the good and the bad, I still choose you and thank you for choosing me. Happy birthday my love. I love you,” she wrote.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Tino, who released his first EP dedicated to his son under the title Tiyane Afrika, spoke about the fact that their union was solidified by the fact that they shared similar dreams and ambitions.