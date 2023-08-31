“You drive me crazy” – Tino Chinyani pledges undying love to Simz Ngema

Three years after they shocked South Africa with their unforeseen breakup, Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema seem to have firmly taken back their place as one of Mzansi’s most endearing couples, with the Zimbabwean-born media personality sending a lengthy message on social media to declare his undying love for his beau.

Posting a special dedication to Ngema on her birthday, Chinyani said he cherished every moment he spent with the mother of his child.

“Another unforgettable trip around the sun with you. I thank the Lord every day for allowing me to experience this moment in time with you. For every smile, kiss and cuddle shared is truly cherished.

“You drive me crazy but you truly are in a league of your own, a true queen quite like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I pray on this day and every day that follows that the Lord’s Grace shines down upon you.

“I love you and thank you for being an amazing mother to the greatest gift I could ever ask for. Today we celebrate you,” he wrote.

In March this year, the couple confirmed they were back together after they had initially broken up over unspecified reasons in 2021.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE Tino said he released his first EP dedicated to his son under the title Tiyani Afrika.

While Tino was working on his EP, Simz has been working on singles as Quing Simz.

“It’s really nice to have someone who is just as passionate, just as driven, just as hungry, someone who shares your vision. We put our heads [together] for photoshoots, music, events or anything,” Tino said.