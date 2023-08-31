Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Autopsy report rules out Kelly Khumalo as Senzo Meyiwa shooter

South AfricaFeaturedNews
By Thando Kanye 51,551
Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo
Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo

An autopsy presented during the ongoing inquest into the murder of South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa has ruled out his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo as a possible shooter, as it revealed that the person who fired at the former Orlando Pirates captain was taller than him.

Pathologist Dr Johannes Steenkamp told the Pretoria High Court on 29 August that Meyiwa was shot at close distance, leading to heavy blood loss, lung and heart damage.

Steenkamp, who examined Meyiwa two days after his death, said he died a few minutes after he was shot.

“The heart and the lungs are important organs. This type of injury can cause a fatality, sometimes instantaneously. I think, in this case, he was a fit young man. He probably would’ve survived seconds, minutes, definitely not hours.”

Describing Meyiwa’s position when he was shot, the doctor said: “The deceased could have moved forwards and slightly bent down at the waist if the accused was standing right in front of him or he could have tried to push the firearm away from his body, pulling it downwards, backwards and lateral position.”

Related Articles

Longtime friend of Senzo Meyiwa disputes Kelly Khumalo…

41,595

‘I will still be Kelly Khumalo’ – under fire SA…

27,623

Kelly Khumalo woes mount … as another festival drops her…

46,632

Kelly Khumalo dropped from festival as Meyiwa murder drama…

38,325
1 of 14

Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are the five men accused of the 2014 murder of the Bafana star.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments