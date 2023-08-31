Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Esrom Nyandoro, Peter Ndlovu given new roles at Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Ndlovu and Esrom Nyandoro
South Africa’s DStv Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly given former Zimbabwe Warriors stars Esrom Nyandoro and Peter Ndlovu new roles.

Nyandoro, the former Sundowns skipper who has been the club’s head scout is set to coach one of the junior teams.

“There are changes at the club, Nyandoro is now set to coach one of the junior teams,” a source told KickOff magazine.

Warriors legend and ex-Sundowns striker Ndlovu who has been the team’s manager before being removed recently, will now assume an unknown role.

It is reported that Ndlovu will be working within the club’s administration team.

