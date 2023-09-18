Ringo Madlingozi and wife Nomfundo set for divorce after 10 years apart

South African music icon turned politician Ringo Madlingozi is finally set to divorce his, Nomfundo Nyathi. The couple have been living apart for the past decade.

After ten years, during which the pair reportedly tried to mend their broken relationship, the two have reportedly finally resolved that they have irreconcilable differences.

According to Sunday World, the EFF MP’s lawyers informed Nyathi’s lawyers a fortnight ago that he would be filing for divorce.

Nyathi, who lived in Midrand during the duration of their separation while Madlingozi lived in Buccleuch, north of Joburg, is not thought to be opposed to the split.

This is despite the fact that the couple’s families were still hoping for a resolution of their differences.

An unnamed source that spoke to Sunday World, confirmed that the couple was heading for a decisive split.

“The hammer has fallen, it’s over. We are gutted. But what can we do? It is what it is,” said the associate, who did not want to be named for fear of comprising the relationship with the former couple.

Another associate, who also spoke anonymously, confirmed the couple had already signed a settlement agreement, which they will make a court order. They will reportedly keep their assets and pension funds.

“It’s a slam dunk, but who knows maybe they could both change their minds before the matter goes to court,” the associate todl the paper.