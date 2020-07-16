Court advises Bulawayo City, Kutsanzira to settle differences

By Ricky Zililo

The Labour Court has advised midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira and Bulawayo City FC to hold a roundtable meeting and amicably resolve the player’s concerns.

Kutsanzira dragged his former paymasters to court, accusing them of non-payment of salary.

The two parties appeared before the Labour Court on Tuesday, with Kutsanzira being represented by labour consultant Mavurere Makore.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda confirmed that the court advised them to have a roundtable meeting.

“We will seek legal advice on the court’s suggestion because as far as we are concerned, we met all contractual obligations of the player. We will stand advised by the legal expert’s advice,” said Sibanda.

The central midfielder sustained a career-ending injury in August last year in a Zifa Southern Region Division One League match between City and CIWU and the midfielder accused the Premiership returnees of neglecting him by leaving him to pay his own medical expenses despite getting injured while on club duty.

Kutsanzira broke his leg on August 16, 2019, and an orthopedic surgeon diagnosed it as a displaced fracture of the right tibia and fibula.

City took him to a private Bulawayo hospital where he was operated on and argued that they met all contractual obligations until Kutsanzira’s contract expired in March.

According to City’s defence papers, they cleared the player’s outstanding 2017 bonuses amounting to $660 on March 2. They also deposited bonuses and signing on fees totalling $1 950 on March 2.

Kutsanzira was paid his January and February salaries on March 25, with his outstanding March salary cleared on June 11 when City got assistance from business associates.

Makore argues that City didn’t fulfill part of the player’s contractual obligations.

“My client is arguing that he wasn’t paid. This is what we are fighting for so that he is paid his dues. He received communication from the doctor, who performed his surgery, and also wants the club to foot the bill for removing the iron cast in his leg,” said Makore.

However, City insist that the arrangement for the player to have surgery was between the club and the doctor. The Chronicle