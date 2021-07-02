Bulawayo Chiefs, City hunt for strikers in window

By Ricky Zililo

Premier Soccer League sides Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs are on the hunt for seasoned strikers and central defenders to beef up their sides.

The transfer window opened yesterday, with both sides saying they will take their time to search for players to bolster their squads.

Still searching for their first win in the Chibuku Super Cup after losing two of their three Group B games, City and Chiefs want to plug holes in their defence and sharpen their strike force.

City and Chiefs drew 2-2 against each other in the first-leg of the Chibuku Super Cup, and lost by identical 2-0 score lines to Chicken Inn as well as 1-0 to Highlanders.

City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube said he needs three players to bolster his side.

“For this particular game against Chicken Inn we won’t have any new players, but we intend to register three players during this window.

We are hunting for a good central defender, a midfielder and an experienced striker. We hope in the next two or so weeks we would have managed to get the players we need,” said Ncube.

Former Highlanders, Masvingo United, FC Platinum and Harare City midfielder Welcome Ndiweni was spotted at White City Stadium yesterday training with City.

Ncube could not be drawn into commenting about Ndiweni, who is seeking a return to the local authority owned club.

The striker City are looking for will compete with the former Young Warriors’ pair of Mgcini Sibanda and Wisdom Mutasa upfront.

Meanwhile, Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs’ coach, said he only needs two players to beef up his squad.

“I think we’ve got a squad made up of young and old players, which has been improving in the Chibuku Super Cup. Barring any of our players moving during this window, we want to add a central defender and a striker. The kind of striker we want is someone that isn’t afraid to take responsibility when he is inside the box.

“So, if there are any strikers who feel they have what it takes to play in the Premiership, they can call us and we arrange to have a look at them. Remember, we are a club that prides itself in giving unheralded players an opportunity to shine, so don’t be shocked to see those ‘no name’ players registered,” Sibanda said.

Highlanders are set to register Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga, Winston Mhango, who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa, who was on loan to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania as well as Lynoth Chikuhwa, who was in Botswana.

The five were not registered when Chibuku Super Cup games started, as they had no reverse international clearances.

Chicken Inn will also be beefing up their squad with unheralded defender Pawell Govere.

Seasoned defender Elvis Moyo, the midfield pair of Sipho Ndlovu and Tafadzwa Kutinyu complete the Gamecocks’ mid-season additions. The Chronicle