Bulawayo City FC to sign kit sponsorship deal AfricaBet

Despite having a torrid season in terms of producing results in the ongoing 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign, minnows Bulawayo City are set to grow their financial basket of partners, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Amakhosi as Bulawayo City are fondly known are set to venture into a shirt sponsorship deal with AfricaBet a local sports betting company.

The club’s Marketing and Public Relations Officer Lovemore Dube confirmed the deal to Nehanda Radio.

“Yes I confirm that AfricaBet will be our sleeve sponsor,” confirmed Dube who however remained coy with the full details of the sponsorship deal.

Nonetheless, he revealed that the official launch of the deal will be held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on 19 May.

The deal comes two months after their city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs also struck a kit sponsorship deal with another betting company, MWOS.

The deal saw MWOS become the principal kit sponsors of the Ninjas who also secured several deals with other stakeholders including the GN27 Perfumes and Machache Security.

Bulawayo City who recently parted ways with their head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube are placed at the bottom of the log with seven points from 14 games.

After sacking Beef, the club went on to appoint Farai Tawachera as the new head coach who upset log leaders Dynamos FC with a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge as the new gaffer.

In their next assignment, City will host struggling side ZPC Kariba on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kariba also come to this match with a new gaffer in Rodwell Dhlakama following the sacking of Godfrey Tamirepi last week.