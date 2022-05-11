Former CAPS United, Bosso winger Gabriel Nyoni finds love again

South Africa based former CAPS United and Highlanders FC speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni has found love again, the player told Nehanda Radio on Wednesday.

Nyoni took to his official Instagram page to showcase his new lover who goes by the name Monica Nozipho Ramahloko before Nehanda Radio interviewed him.

Aged 23, Ramahloko is a South African by nationality and is a real estate agent by profession.

Speaking after finding new love, Nyoni who had a nasty break up with his ex-lover Chavaraidzo Mukome two years back when they were not officially married could not hide his excitement.

Nyoni and Nozipho have been together for six months now and he revealed that he is already ‘unregretfully’ planning to engage the girl sometime in July.

“It has been a good six months together and she has been a special part of my life in terms of my business and transition from football into a new life,” the ex-Maritzburg United midfielder told Nehanda Radio.

“Following my previous long term relationship which ended up with a dispute a lot of people were wondering if I was going to be involved in any kind of relationship and I repeatedly said to myself its not good for a man to be alone. So I chose her (Ramahloko).”

Nehanda Radio went on to seek Monica Nozipho Ramahloko’s comment and she sent a Whatsapp voice note using Nyoni’s mobile phone confirming that the pair’s love life is on cloud nine.

“I’m Happy with Gabriel (Nyoni) he has been the man I have been dreaming of. I can’t wait to be Mrs Nyoni. I’m also glad I met him after he stopped playing football because it could have given me pressure in terms of his publicity,” she said.

Nyoni had been plying his trade with the GladAfrican Championship side Cape Umoya before suffering a career threatening injury last year (2021) in February.

The serious leg injury, resulted in Nyoni’s football career being uncertain with the doctor telling him he might not be able to kick a ball again in his life.

The injury saw Nyoni being inserted with two wires and three screws on his right foot.

And following the injury, Nyoni then ventured into business, started his own range of perfumes branded the GN27.

Moreover, apart from the perfume company the entrepreneurial 29-year-old also opened a cleaning company in Cape Town.

Nyoni is a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Marketing which he attained at the National University Of Science And Technology (NUST) in 2016. Nehanda Radio