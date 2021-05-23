Chicken Inn make breakfast of Bulawayo City

By Fungai Muderere

Chicken Inn easily shrugged off the lockdown sluggishness as they announced the return of football with an impressive dismissal of Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup group two match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Eighteen months after the last kick of the ball, Chicken Inn literally made breakfast of the city fathers in a match that kicked off at 11am, with the impressive George Majika and hard running Obriel Chirinda sharing the goalscoring duties.

The left footed Majika thrust the Gamecocks into the lead in the 15th minute with a well taken hard and low shot that beat diving Bulawayo City goalie Bhekimpilo Ncube from close range.

Chirinda, who was introduced as a second half substitute for equally pacey and stocky Brian Muza, got the assurance goal for the 2015 Premier Soccer League champions in stoppage time after his well taken strike from just outside the box deflated on defender Vincent Moyo to beat Ncube.

More to follow….. The Sunday News