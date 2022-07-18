Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bulawayo City trying to sign midfielder Joel Ngodzo from Bosso

By Staff Reporter 10,969
Former Highlanders FC midfielder Joel Ngodzo
Highlanders FC midfielder Joel Ngodzo

Bulawayo City are reportedly trying to sign midfielder Joel Ngodzo who is out of favour at Bulawayo based giants Highlanders FC.

City coach Farai Tawachera is quoted by reports saying in addition to Ngodzo, they also want two other players before the transfer window closes in two weeks’ time.

“The management is handling that issue. Mine is to wait for the guy to pitch up at training and we go. We are looking to sign three players, but in my view, the process is getting slow. We need players like now and l am hopeful we will get the players we want.

“Our big brothers are promising to assist us and we are hopeful. There is a need to speed up the process,” Tawachera was quoted saying by the state owned Chronicle newspaper.

