Maguwu receiving death threats after exposing alleged gold looting by Sakupwanya

The Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) director Farai Maguwu is reportedly being threatened by alleged Zanu-PF elites after his organisation exposed a ruling party councillor Scott Sakupwanya for being responsible for illicit financial flows (IFFs) associated with leakages of an estimated 3 tonnes of gold, valued at approximately US$157 million every month, around US$1,9 billion per year.

CNRG two weeks ago released a 35-page report titled Zimbabwe’s Disappearing Gold: The Case of Mazowe and Penhalonga. The research established that Sakupwanya was being sponsored by powerful political elites to buy gold on their behalf in key belts while controlling a network of more than 1000 artisanal miners.

It further stated that Scott, the founder of Better Brands Jewellery (BBJ) was among other rich gold dealers in Mazowe and Penhalonga abusing gold licenses, buying gold and delivering less than 50% to Fidelity Printers and Refiners, smuggling the rest to other countries.

Because of this expose’, Maguwu claimed he was being targeted by Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna with death threats.

“It’s very unfortunate that after the report, I have received death threats from Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna on his Twitter (handle). I want to make a police report over the matter because I am taking it seriously,” Maguwu said.

But Nduna dismissed the claim by Maguwu telling NewsDay on Sunday that: “I am not God, I don’t even know the person, he should first call me, (what) is the point of meeting him.”

CNRG reported that Sakupwanya was receiving millions from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and rich people to buy the gold before smuggling it outside the country.

“Illicit financial flows (IFFs) in the artisanal mining sector in Zimbabwe are responsible for leakages of an estimated 3 tonnes of gold, valued at approximately USD157 million every month,” read part of the report.

“In Penhalonga, there are over 5000 gold pits that are controlled by one gold dealer while thousands of gold pits in Mazowe are also controlled by a few gold dealers registered with Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

“The gold dealers submit less than 30% of the gold to FPR, while the rest finds its way to South Africa, United Arab Emirates and other Asian countries such as China and India. Most smugglers prefer to exit the country by road to South Africa where the gold is flown from.

“Sources told CNRG that some of the gold is flown out of South Africa by private planes from Lanseria Airport.

“Scott Sakupwanya, according to one of his several runners in Penhalonga, is receiving millions of dollars from rich people and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to buy gold for them. He in turn gives the money to his army of runners throughout the country,” the report alleged.