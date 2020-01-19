AK-47 gang strikes again . . . businessman loses over $80 000

By Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu

A week after a gun toting gang besieged five homesteads in Fort Rixon area in Insiza District, Matabeleland South and got away with money and cellphones, a 10-man gang, also brandishing an AK-47 rifle and more than two pistols reportedly invaded the home of a businessman in Esigodini and stole $80 000, US$3 500, R15 000 and airtime worth $10 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred in Emawabeni on Friday at around 11pm and said investigations were underway.

He said the businessman received a call from his wife alerting him that there were suspicious people armed with guns close to the home. The businessman then drove out of his home to check and that is when the robbers took the opportunity to invade his home.

“I can confirm that we recorded an armed robbery case which occurred in Esigodini where a gang of 10 men armed with an AK-47 rifle and pistols robbed a man and his wife and got away with US$3 500, $80 000, R15 000 and airtime worth $10 000.

“The man got a call from his wife who was on her way home from Musina (South Africa) telling him that there was a suspicious group of men standing near their home. She informed him that the gang was armed with guns. He left his home in a car to check but failed to locate anyone,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said when the man got back into the house, he was intercepted at the gate by three of the gang members who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and two pistols while seven others who were also armed with an unknown number of pistols were inside the house holding his wife hostage.

He said the three robbers ordered the man to come out of the car but he refused. Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang fired shots towards the man who fled from the scene in his car. The gang remained behind and assaulted his wife demanding cash.

She gave them money and airtime before they fled the scene.

He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

“Investigations are underway and we appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

“We also encourage people to take the issue of security seriously especially if they have businesses or handle large sums of money. People should keep at home the money they want to use for a particular transaction to avoid such losses,” he said.

Last week, in movie style, a gun toting gang kidnapped a woman who was relieving herself in the bush before force-marching her to homesteads in Fort Rixon where they stole money amounting to $2 000, US$300, P10 and four cellphones.

The gang held hostage five families before robbing them of their money. Sunday News