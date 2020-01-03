Obi Mikel, Sturridge’s club hunts for Hadebe’s signature

By Fungai Muderere

TURKISH side Yeni Malatyaspor are reportedly not keen to let go of in-form Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe amid reports that six-time Turkey Super Liga champions, Trabzonspor, are interested in signing him.

Sitting on position three on the log table, Trabzonspor, who are home to Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder Obi Mikel and Daniel Sturridge among other football stars, are reportedly seeking to boost their title chase with the signing of the ever green Hadebe.

While Hadebe could not be drawn to comment on the development, an impeccable source told B-Metro Sport that Yeni Malatyaspor will only be prepared to let go of the former Bantu Rovers player in June.

“Trabzonspor have made a huge offer for Teenage Hadebe’s services. However, Malatyaspor are not ready to release him now. It seems they will only release him in June when the season ends,” said the source.

The ex-Chicken Inn and Highlanders centre back is also being pursued an unnamed club in Greece. B-Metro