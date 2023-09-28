Teenage Hadebe’s dream to play against Lionel Messi delayed as Dynamo win

Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo were crowned the 2023 US Open Cup champions after beating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

Hadebe who returned a few weeks ago after a lengthy leg injury setback, was introduced as a late substitute helping Dynamo clinch their second US Open Cup after winning their first in 2018.

Griffin Dorsey scored Dynamo’s opener in the 24th minute while Amine Bassi doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.

Josef Martinez scored the consolation goal for Miami in the stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Hadebe’s dream to play against Messi was delayed.

This was after the Argentinian superstar watched the match from the terraces due to an unspecified injury.

“My dream to play Messi or Ronaldo before hanging my boots could be fulfilled sooner than later,” Hadebe told Nehanda Radio in June after Messi confirmed his move to Inter Miami.

“It has always been my wish to play in the same league with both or one of them and now that Messi is coming to join Inter Miami in the MLS, I’m happy.”