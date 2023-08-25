Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo to clash with Messi’s Inter Miami in cup final

Injured Zimbabwe Warriors centre back Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo is scheduled to clash with Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in a domestic cup final on 27 September.

The two teams will square off in the US Open Cup, America’s oldest and most important knockout competition.

The cup final will be held at the DRV PNK Stadium, Miami’s home ground.

US Open Cup is similar to Spain’s Copa del Rey and the England FA Cup.

Hadebe is likely set to miss the match despite starting his path to recovery.

It comes after the ex-Kaizer Chiefs star is still undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a serious leg injury.

The 27-year-old who has been out of action since the beginning of May, had a serious fracture on his right ankle.

Chances are high that Hadebe who got ruled out for five months, will not be fully fit to play against in-form Miami.

This could come as a disappointment to the gangly defender who revealed his dream to play against Messi, so far one of the greatest players globally.

In June, upon Messi’s move to the MLS, Hadebe told Nehanda Radio his dream to play against the World Cup winner in his football career has come true.

To reach the US Open Cup final, Dynamo defeated Real Salt Lake 3-1 after extra time while Miami beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties.