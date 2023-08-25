Liverpool complete signing of Zimbo starlet Trey Nyoni from Leicester City

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

English Premier League [EPL] giants Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Zimbabwean starlet Trey Nyoni from relegated Leicester City.

The 16-year-old highly rated midfielder confirmed the move on Instagram.

Popular Italian veteran sports journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Nyoni had joined the Reds.

Romano announced through his social media pages including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

“Done, completed. Talented midfielder born in 2006 Trey Nyoni joins Liverpool from Leicester,” he wrote.

Born to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni is considered to be the next big thing in England.

He is viewed as one of the outstanding prospects in his age group in the UK.

The UK-based teenage sensation who has represented England in the junior ranks, qualifies to play for Zimbabwe.

Following his latest move to Anfield, he (Nyoni) becomes the second player with Zimbabwean roots to be playing for the former European champions.

He joins promising and versatile right back Isaac Mabaya who is already on the books of Liverpool and impressed first team coach Jurgen Klopp who included him in his pre-season squad.

