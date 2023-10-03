Liverpool’s Zimbo youngster Trey Nyoni makes his debut for Under-21 side

Liverpool FC wonder kid Trey Nyoni of Zimbabwean origin, made his debut for the Reds Under-21 side on Sunday when they won 2-4 away to Crystal Palace.

The highly rated 16-year-old midfielder was thrown into the fray in the second half during a Premier League 2 match that was played at Crystal Palace’s Training Ground in Beckenham, Kent.

Nyoni, who was initially signed for the Reds U-18s, took to X to express his delight following his debut in the PL2.

“PL2 debut,” reads his caption on X that is accompanied by two of his pictures while in action for the Reds’ U-21s.

His elevation to the U-21s comes after an impressive performance in the U-18s since joining Liverpool in August.

Last week he scored a stoppage time goal to help the young Reds claim the bragging rights in the mini Merseyside derby encounter against rivals Everton.

It was his fourth goal in Reds’ colours after opening his Liverpool scoring account with a hat trick on 8 September when they destroyed Southend United 10-0 in a friendly.

Nyoni is viewed as one of the outstanding prospects in his age group in the United Kingdom (UK).

Born in the UK, the promising attacker who has represented England in the junior ranks, qualifies to play for the Zimbabwe senior men’s team.