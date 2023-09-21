Teenage Hadebe recovers from injury, plays full match for Houston Dynamo

Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has made a successful return from injury after spending four months out of action owing to a right ankle fracture.

Hadebe who recovered fully last week after undergoing successful surgery and rehab, played the entire match on Wednesday evening when Houston Dynamo demolished Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1.

According to his match statistics, the former Kaizer Chiefs man made 10 clearances, 84 touches and accurately passed 69 out of 73 balls.

Reacting after the big victory, Hadebe who celebrated his birthday this past Sunday (17 September) said the win was a perfect belated birthday present.

“For me (winning 4-1) is a great feeling, I will take it as a birthday present since It’s my birthday month,” said Hadebe.

He went on to applaud Dynamo’s fans for the home support at the Shell Energy Stadium.

“I would like to thank all the fans for pushing (supporting) us, it wasn’t easy but because they were cheering us we managed to pull through,” he added.

Hadebe’s recovery is a huge boost for the Warriors ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.