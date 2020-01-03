Soldier divorces wife for sleeping with his best friend

By Gibson Mhaka

A Bulawayo man who is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is apparently regretting being husband to his wife after he discovered that she was allegedly involved in an adulterous affair with his best friend.

Lucky Chuma from Nkulumane 12 suburb saw his world crumbling down around him when he discovered that his now estranged wife Felicia Mkandla from Tshabalala suburb had been cheating on him with his best and married friend Shelton Mpofu.

And to add salt to injury, after they separated, Mkandla subsequently caused his arrest and while he was languishing in remand prison, she took his bank card and withdrew $769 and “spoiled” herself with all of it.

Chuma, who felt so betrayed, revealed Mkandla’s treachery at the courts where he sought a protection order against her.

“I had a misunderstanding with my wife on 3 November this year. This was after I found out that she was having an extra-marital affair with my friend Shelton Mpofu who is also married. After we separated, she caused my arrest after lying that I had assaulted her.

“While I was in remand prison, she took my bank card and withdrew $769 without my concern and spent it all,” said Chuma.

He added: “She also came to my house during my absence and took my photos and clothes. She also threatened me saying I will lose my job. She once visited my workplace and lied to my bosses that I had assaulted her.

“She is also denying me access to my child. I am now seeking a protection order against her so that she stops abusing me and coming to my workplace since we are no longer staying together”.

In response Mkandla didn’t dispute that her estranged husband “red-carded” her after he discovered that she was double-crossing him with his best friend.

She, however, said Chuma was the one who was physically harassing her.

“He assaulted me and I reported him at his workplace. After that he then threatened to assault me if I go to his workplace again.

“It’s not true that I am going to his house since I took all my clothes when we separated. It is also not true that I am denying him access to his child, but he is the one who is refusing with the child’s birth certificate,” responded Mkandla.

In his ruling the presiding magistrate Lizwe Jamela granted a reciprocal order which compels both parties not to physically and verbally abuse or threaten each other in any way.

The magistrate also ordered Mkandla not to visit Chuma’s workplace. B-Metro