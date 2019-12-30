Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Police looking for kidnapped baby

17,866 0

By Rutendo Ngara

Police are appealing for information that might lead to the location of a woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-month-old baby on December 23 in Shurugwi.

rape victim file pictureOn their twitter handle, police said the baby was allegedly kidnapped by Memory Nowa, the mother’s cousin.

“Police are investigating a case of kidnapping which occurred on December 23 at around 5PM at Sebanga Extension in Shurugwi,” read the tweet.

It is alleged that Nowa visited the family and disappeared with the baby.

Related Articles

WATCH: uMhlanga toddler kidnapping caught on camera

30,740 2

Pirates kill one, kidnap four in attacks off Gabon capital

5,727 0

Nigeria militants kidnap 14, including two Red Cross…

15,564 0

Farmer jailed 25 years for stocktheft

9,396 5

“The suspect took advantage of the mother’s absence and went away with the child to an undisclosed destination,” said the police. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author