Man (75) accused of axing neighbour says he’s too old to be violent

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A 75 year old man from Bulawayo accused of axing his neighbour, told a court he is too old to be violent.

It is alleged that Stewart Sdubi from Emganwini suburb struck Mr Simon Moyo (65) with an axe on his left ear after delivering an eviction letter at his home.

Mr Moyo had to be rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.

Sdubi pleaded not guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

He was remanded out of custody on free bail to today for continuation of trial.

“Your worship, Moyo is the one who assaulted me first and I pushed him. He fell on top an axe. I don’t have all that energy to lift an axe. He only got angry because the letter I had given him from the City Council indicated that he was supposed to vacate his home and he vented his anger on me,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on November 20 this year, Sdubi went to Mr Moyo’s place holding an axe and a letter.

“The accused person gave the complainant a letter to read and as he was reading, the accused person struck him with an axe,” he said.

Mr Moyo said he was suspicious when Sdubi came to his home in the evening holding a letter and an axe.

“The accused person came at night and knocked on my gate saying there was a letter that I needed to read. I went outside and while I was reading, the accused person attacked me with the axe and ran away,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Sdubi’s arrest. The Chronicle