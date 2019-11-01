‘My mother makes me sleep with her goblins’

By Hazel Marimbiza

A woman from Old Magwegwe shocked a court when she revealed that she was tormented by her son who alleges that she makes him sleep with goblins.

Maria Ndlovu said Xolani Ncube always made these claims whenever she tried to reprimand him.

As if that was not enough, Ncube goes on to tell neighbours that Ndlovu was a witch and she owned goblins which slept with him at night.

During her first days of being insulted Ndlovu sought assistance from close relatives but efforts to tame Ncube’s strange behaviour were all in vain.

As months went by Ncube turned out to be extremely violent and he constantly threatened to kill Ndlovu. Fearing for her life, Ndlovu sought help from the Western Commonage courts.

“I am applying for a peace order against my son. He regularly abuses me verbally and emotionally. I wish relevant offices to assist me as I now fear for my life because he is now threatening to kill me.

“He insults me saying that I am a witch and I make him sleep with goblins. He is saying that I am the one who killed my deceased children. I no longer want him to live with me so it would be much better if he moves out of my house,” said Ndlovu.

In his response Ncube admitted that he once abused his mother and said he would move out.

“She is accusing me of things that I did some time back and I was once arrested concerning this matter. After I was released she told me that I should move out of the house. So I have decided to vacate by the end of the month,” said Ncube.

Magistrate Urgent Vundla ordered Ncube to refrain from emotionally and verbally abusing his mother. The Chronicle