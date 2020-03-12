Daughter rape accused blames goblins

By Mejury Magaya

A 40 year-old man from Lower Gweru has appeared in court for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter twice only to blame goblins.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the complainant, shocked the court when he alleged that the medicine he got from a traditional healer turned into goblins and raped his daughter.

The man from Tekwani Village under Chief Bunina in Lower Gweru appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of rape.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mrs Msipa remanded him in custody to March 20 for continuation of trial.

“I deny the allegations. It wasn’t me who raped my daughter. I believe it was some muti. It turned into goblins and raped her and she started bleeding profusely,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guvheya said on November 23 at around 6AM, the complainant’s mother left home and at that time her husband was not home. When he returned at around 3PM, he allegedly summoned the complainant to bring him water to bath in his bedroom.

“The complainant obliged and she brought the water to the accused in his bedroom. Upon entering the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by the waist and he lifted her to the bed and fondled her. The complainant started crying while the accused was silencing her by saying that they were not fighting but just playing before he threatened to kill her if she continued crying,” said Mr Guvheya.

He said the accused allegedly raped the complainant before ordering her to go and clean herself since she was bleeding. “After bathing the accused called the complainant to his bedroom before raping her again. The complaint started bleeding again,” said Mr Guvheya.

The court heard that when the complainant’s mother returned home, she noticed a change in her behavior. The woman quizzed her daughter and she opened up, leading to the man’s arrest. The Chronicle