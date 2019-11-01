Drama as stolen goat gets ‘stuck’ on thief’s back

By Gibson Mhaka

A NOTORIOUS thief was caught in the most bizarre way after a goat that he had stolen stuck to his back.

Villagers in Chikondori area under Chief Ndanga in Zaka, Masvingo, were left in shock after Innocent Matamuke was forced to surrender himself to the owner of the goat who is believed to have used black magic on him.

It is reported that many villagers in the area resorted to black magic practices to safeguard their livestock which they are losing to rustlers who are believed to be slaughtering the animals and selling the meat in Masvingo.

According to information gathered by B-Metro, Matamuke decided to surrender himself to the owner after the goat which he was carrying would not slip off his back when he arrived home.

A villager who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “It was indeed a brutal punishment to Matamuke and a lesson to other notorious thieves in the area who are terrorising villagers stealing their livestock.”

The villager said the incident which happened on Saturday last week was still talk of the area.

“After the goat refused to come down from his back, he had no option but to go back to the owner where he passionately pleaded with him so that it could be removed from his back.

“The goat owner, at the instigation of the traditional leaders, had to perform rituals on Matamuke so that the animal could be removed from his back and also on condition that he agreed to appease the owner with a cow,” said the villager.

The source said in a bid to get over the fear of being laughed at, soon after the incident, Matamuke deserted the area.

When reached for comment Chief Ndanga could neither confirm nor deny the shocking incident.

“For me to confirm, I will have to first check with the respective headman where the incident happened since it is not always the case that every incident which happens in areas under my jurisdiction comes to my attention. Some cases are dealt with at village level especially when the parties involved reach an agreement,” said Chief Ndanga. B Metro