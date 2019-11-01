Express Links launch Christmas Gift Promotion

Express Links Money Transfer has announced a new promotion set to give some early Christmas cheer to customers and their loved ones dubbed the “Express Links Christmas Gift” which is giving five customers an opportunity to win monetary prizes this December.

The Christmas Gift promotion is open for all customers who make a transaction of £30 or more to their loved ones between now and the closing date of 16th December 2019 to stand a chance to win.

The Express Links Christmas Box gift carries a whopping £100 for the sender and another £100 for the receiving family back home for five customers selected via draw.

“We are pleased to announce another exciting promotion and inform you that this year we are playing Santa and Christmas has come early for our customers and their loved ones.

“As Express Links we are always grateful for the trust shown us by our customers and we would like to also share good cheer with them and their families by giving five lucky people and their loved ones £100 each in our Christmas Box gifts.

“We urge you to keep your eyes peeled on our social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more promotions.

“Terms and conditions do apply and we urge you to visit our website www.expresslinksintl.com for more information on this and other services,” said Peter Pembere, CEO of Express Links.

The competition is now officially open and will run until closing day on the 16th of December 2019 with the draw for the winners taking place in the 20th December 2019.

This competition comes hot on the heels of the hugely popular and widely subscribed ExpressLinks Sign Up, Transact & Win competition which was held earlier and won by Simone Manuel in a draw conducted live on Woza Friday show on the 4th October.

Sign Up, Transact & Win was open for new customers who signed up for Express Links’ money transfer service and transacted £30 or more and Simone Manuel won the grand prize of a plane ticket and USD$300 worth of spending money.

Express Links have of late been rewarding their loyal and new customers for with exciting promotions that complement their fast and efficient money transfer service which sends money from the UK to many countries in Africa such as Botswana, Malawi, South Africa,

Zimbabwe, Zambia and Ghana among others, for instant cash collection, bank deposits and mobile wallet credits.

Most of the promotions throughout the year are announced in the media and on their social media platforms such as @expresslinksUK on Twitter and @expressinksintl on Instagram and Facebook.

Express Links is a UK based financial services company that offers among other services money transfer to various destinations in Africa.

The company is a keen supporter of community and national causes and were most recently part of the sponsors of the Zimbabwe Netball Team at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool and headline sponsors of Zimfest 2019 among other goodwill initiatives.