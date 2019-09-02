Journalist relives home armed robbery

By Liberty Dube

Gun-toting and machete-wielding robbers pounced on The Manica Post Senior Reporter Abel Zhakata’s house in Dangamvura and vanished with cash and an assortment of electronic gadgets worth US$15 000 early Wednesday morning.

The robbers, believed to be eight, ransacked the house and stashed their loot in Zhakata’s new white Toyota Hiace quantum, which they used as a gateway vehicle before dumping it along Jeff Road.

Among other things, the armed robbers made good their escape with $US2 200, RTGS$3 065, 10 cell phones, three laptops, Apple Ipad.

They also took away car keys for Zhakata’s kombi and Jeep Cherokee.

The spine-chilling incident, which happened at 2am left Zhakata’s family, including his three-year old child, traumatised as the ruthless armed robbers threatened to burn them with a hot iron.

Narrating the blood-curdling incident, Zhakata who sustained minor injuries, said the armed robbers were determined to kill.

“I could feel the chilling end of the barrel of a gun placed on my head. It was brutal and terrifying. They gained entrance after cutting the razor wire and jumped over the pre-cast wall at around 2am.

“They were semi-masked. They gained entry into the house by destroying the iron screen and door using huge sledge hammers and iron bars.

“I was awakened by a huge sound only to see a group of robbers scattered everywhere. We were in a state of shock.

“They broke into the main bedroom and pointed a gun at me. They tied my hands and assaulted me demanding the safe keys. They took away some money, phones, laptops and other valuables, but kept demanding more.

“They thought I had more money so they kept assaulting me. I told them I had no more money.

“My three-year-old child refused to comply with the robbers’ orders to keep quiet and this destabilised them.

“They ransacked all rooms and harassed everyone before demanding my car keys. They took away my new white quantum and drove away. The kombi was later recovered along Jeff Road with some bullets inside,” he said.

“We have since launched a manhunt to bring the culprits to book,” added Kakohwa. ManicaPost