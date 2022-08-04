Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mmusi Maimane among patrons robbed at Cape Town bar

Crimes & CourtsAfricaFeatured
By IOL News 29,122
Former leader of South Africa’s opposition DA and current OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane was among patrons robbed at a Cape Town bar. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
Former leader of South Africa’s opposition DA and current OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane was among patrons robbed at a Cape Town bar. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

By Robin-Lee Francke | IOL News |

One SA leader and former DA leader Mmusi Maimaine was among a number of bar patrons robbed by armed men who stormed a bar in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Media reports claim Maimane was recovering from the traumatic experience of coming face-to-face with the three gunmen.

According to Eyewitness News, Maimane said the gunmen demanded that all the patrons in the bar should lie on the floor before they started robbing them one by one.

He described the incident as “surreal” and like “something out of a movie”.

Related Articles

Former minister Martin Dinha shoots self, fighting off armed…

35,178

Home Affairs claim ‘police not equipped to fight armed…

35,230

Police shoot dead four suspected robbers in shootout in…

46,544

Two Zimbabweans, part of robbery gang, shot dead in Botswana

48,674

Trio nabbed over US$40 000 robbery in Rockview, Chitungwiza

18,366

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

24,976

Maimaine said he was at the bar to host his brother-in-law when the crime took place.

“Three gunmen came into the store. They put everybody down and went table to table and collected items from various tables and held up the management,” he told the publication.

Fortunately, police and private security acted swiftly and responded to the scene within minutes.

He said patrons at the restaurant were traumatised and everyone affected had to give police statements.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The items stolen were left alongside the road as the suspects were chased, Maimane explained.

Known for being vocal about all social issues plaguing South Africa, Maimane said while he was glad there were no injuries during this crime, this incident was a stark reminder of the high level of crime plaguing South Africa and the urgent need for action in addressing it.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments