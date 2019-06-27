Madzibaba Spenlodge attacked

An apostolic sect leader from the Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Madzibaba Spenlodge Madenyika said he is being threatened by unknown assailants.

Madzibaba Spenlodge said people are coming to his home saying he is overshadowing them.

“My life is in danger, there are people who came to my home trying to force entrance into my house for more than two times.

“After sensing danger I called my congregants who came forth ndobva vatiza.

“There is one Madzibaba Benji who came to me saying arikuona ndaurayiwa.

“He is based at Mkuvisi and I last spoke to him in 2007.

“Madzibaba Benji said it’s now at an advanced stage and I am worried about my life.

“When I came to Harare I first met Madzibaba Benji who then chased me away vachiti chiporofita change chawandisa,” he said.

He added:

“Last Saturday Jimmy Dzamu came to my shrine shouting at me and telling me to close the shrine.

“He claimed to be working at the President’s office and he is untouchable because he stays opposite the State House.

“I invited him to come through and discuss but he became violent.

“He then broke my spectacles and started beating me.

“With the help of my congregants we took him to Machipisa Police Station.

“The docket was opened and I then went to the hospital for medical examination

“Up to now I am having problems with my eyes.”

He stated that when he returned from the hospital he found the suspect released.

“When I went to the hospital I was told to produce a police report but when I went to Machipisa Police Station for a follow up I was told that the suspect had gone.

“As we speak I am not seeing properly and there are several people coming to my shrine.

“Day before yesterday there are ten men who came to my shrine in garments but they realised that they were going to be overpowered by my congregants and they ran away.

“There are several people who are coming in tinted cars,” he said.

Madzibaba Spenlodge further told this publication that he is suspecting fellow church leaders to be behind.

“I think fellow church leaders are behind all this because I once came out in public slamming bad behaviours,

“Vakuru vakuru vekumasowe vakuda kundirwisa and some of them come to my shrine pretending to be with me.

“People come to me and I deliver them freely so they don’t want to see me getting recognised.

“They are taking advantage that I commented on Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s, I didn’t know when basa raMwari rikakura you develop more enemies than friends.

“I was disappointed by the police because I help them in their social responsibility programmes,” he said.

He added:

“I beg the President and the Courts to give a stiff penalty to bogus police, CIOs and Army among others.

“Varikusvibisa zita revanhu.” H-Metro