More witnesses in noisy dogs case

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

An Avondale woman who is at odds with her neighbour over noisy dogs has brought another witness.

Millicent Kupec, who has been verbally abused by her neighbour, Mel Gordon, to stop her dogs from barking is seeking for a peace order.

Kupec told the court that soon after the court session last week; Gordon recorded videos of her dogs.

“Mr Gordon takes videos of my dogs barking without my permission and I asked him why he was doing that and he said he was given permission by the court.

“He is a bad neighbour as he failed to live with others in peace and my maid can testify to that,” she said.

Kupec’s other maid told the court that Gordon is in the habit of taking videos when dogs are barking.

“Last week I opened the gate and saw Gordon taking videos without my boss’ concern.

“The dogs are two years old and they do not bark all day long, they actually behave,” she said.

Gordon told the court that he just wanted peace.

“I have been a peaceful neighbour but the dogs always disturb my peace.

“Kupec should close all the openings of the gate so that the dogs won’t make noise,” he said.

Presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti postponed the matter to June 28 for ruling after going through the tendered video recording. H-Metro