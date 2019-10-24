Rape victim spills beans on Johanne Masowe leader

By Prosper Dembedza

Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Spenlodge Madenyika’s alleged rape victim yesterday accused him of hiring people to stage-manage miracles at his shrine in order to lure worshippers.

Madenyika is accused of raping his employee.

In her testimony, the victim told the court that she was employed by Madenyika to assist him in stage-managing miracles at his shrine.

“After every service, I am the one who receives money from Madenyika to pay these people,” she said.

“On the day the incident occurred, I had gone to see him to collect money to pay people whom I had brought to church, and he asked me to get into his car and I complied.

“He drove to a secluded place which was more like a dumping site and he raped me.

“After raping, he told me that I should not tell anyone about the incident and that even if I was to report him to the police, nothing would happen to him since he is well connected and a member of a political party.”

The court heard that on August 27, Madenyika called the complainant, who is 27 years old, and asked her to meet him at a service station in Southerton so that he could give her some money.

“It is the State’s case that around 7.45pm, Madenyika arrived at the service station and asked the complainant to get into his car on the pretext that he wanted to give her the money in private.

The court heard that the complainant got into the back seat and Madenyika drove along Harare Drive and parked the car near Willow Road.It is alleged that Madenyika went to the back seat and began molesting the complainant before raping her.

He ordered her not to tell anyone.

The complainant left her panties in the car and went to her friend’s house from where they reported the case. The Herald