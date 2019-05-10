Man scalded with boiling water… l thought he wanted to rape me woman tells court

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A man from Mvuma got more than what he bargained for when he was scalded with boiling water by a woman he was allegedly trying to bed.

The woman, Mberikunashe Chipiwa (23), who resides at Carval Bar in Mvuma was dragged to court by Josphat Mukwavaya (35) following the incident.

She pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Mvuma magistrate Mr Tafadzwa Mhlanga and was released on $50 bail.

She told the court that she acted in self-defence as she thought the complainant wanted to rape her.

“I was defending myself because l thought he wanted to rape me. He mentioned that he wanted to sleep with me and he started walking towards me. I panicked thinking that he wanted to rape me that’s why l poured hot water on him,” she said.

Representing the State, prosecutor Michael Kazemba told the court that on April 17 at Carval Bar around 9pm, the accused and the complainant had a misunderstanding over mealies which the complainant had taken from the accused’s pot.

A heated argument ensued between the two and Mukwavaya accused Chipiwa of being sexually starved saying it was the reason why she was short tempered.

He then advanced towards Chipiwa saying he wanted to help her relieve her bedroom frustrations.

This did not go down well with the accused who took a pot of boiling water from the stove and emptied the contents on the complainant’s body.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Chipiwa’s arrest. B Metro