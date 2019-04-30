Gabriel aims high for Makepekepe

By Snodia Mikiri

CAPS United winger Gabriel Nyoni says he is targeting to exceed last season’s achievements. Nyoni said this after scoring his second goal of the season, in their 4-1 win over struggling Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

The 26-year-old player, who has also assisted twice in four games is dreaming big.

“Delivering is great, it brings joy and excitement. But it also leaves room for more improvement.

“I think I will with no doubt score more than I did at Highlanders last year. Even my performance is improving each and every time.

“I started the season well and that is positive,” said Nyoni.

Nyoni said he is enjoying his partnership with Phineas Bhamusi.

“We did not know each other at first. But now we have a great working relationship on pitch and off the pitch.

“Our communication is great. I am loving it,” said Nyoni.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe also heaped praises on the duo’s partnership.

The former Highlanders hitman believes CAPS have great players who are capable of winning the championship – his main target.

“Here I am getting the ball in high supply. I have Bhamusi, Chungwa, Mwanjale, Zhuwawu, Josta and Chitiyo.

“Almost everyone here is capable of supplying me with balls and that increases my scoring chances. I also have the capacity to assist others as well. So far so good. I am enjoying my stay,” he said.

Nyoni said he thinks he should have done better.

“I am a bit disappointed with myself because I think I can do better. I am not yet satisfied with myself.

“There is still a lot I need to work on so that I get to reach a certain level. I want to do better. I will continue to push myself,” he said. H Metro