Save Makepekepe its a beautiful project: former player Gabriel Nyoni

Former CAPS United speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni has expressed concern over the financial disaster that has befallen his former paymasters.

Nyoni’s concern comes after the Green Machine’s future in the top flight could go down the drain following a series of financial challenges since 2019.

The situation has resulted in industrial actions, poor results and the departure of some of the club’s senior players who have since downgraded to the lower division to clubs such as Simba.

And owing to the challenges, last week the club’s president Farai Jere told the members of the media he is willing to give away the club for free to any suitable candidates with the capacity to run one of the biggest teams in the land which he said requires US$40 000 a month.

As a result, it is this situation that has engulfed the former Cup Kings which has worried their former player Nyoni.

The ex-Maritzburg United, Highlanders and Cape Umoya man on Wednesday took to Twitter to show his concern with the way things have turned up to be for his childhood club.

“Six defeats in a row? CAPS United is a beautiful project, it gave a player like me an opportunity to play outside the country. It needs to be saved. A club with one of the most Passionate fans,” tweeted the South Africa based Nyoni.

Granvia (Nyoni) joined Makepekepe as a free agent in 2019 and then left them mid season for Maritzburg United after an impressive performance.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) graduate believes United contributed a lot towards his Martizburg deal, as a matter of fact, his concern is to see the deteriorating club being saved from the eyesore situation.

Currently, Nyoni runs some businesses in South Africa after suffering a career threatening injury when he was plying his trade with Cape Umoya in 2019.

Asked whether if by any chance in the near future he is interested in investing in the Green Machine, the 29-year-year old said it has never crossed his mind.