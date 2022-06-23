14 months later, injured winger Gabriel Nyoni considering retirement

Fourteen months after sustaining a nasty leg injury former Maritzburg, CAPS United and Highlanders FC speedy winger Gabriel Nyoni is considering hanging up his boots Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Nyoni who suffered a Lisfranc fracture during a league game against Richards Bay FC in South Africa in February 2021 when he was plying his trade with Cape Umoya told Nehanda Radio he is contemplating on retiring.

“I’m contemplating on retirement because it has been 14 months now trying to get as much help as I can from my doctors and foot specialists but without any significant progress,” he said on Tuesday.

Nyoni’s decision to consider retiring from football comes as a push factor following a career threatening injury he suffered in February last year.

The injury resulted in him undergoing operations and his right leg being inserted with two wires and three screws.

Since then the South Africa based speed merchant has been undergoing several checks up with the doctors to determine whether he will return on the field of play or he is set to call time on his playing career.

Nonetheless, it appears the speedster has run out of patience just a week before his last check up with his doctors and believes he will officially retire after the doctors consultation.

“I will be having my final check up with the doctors next week and after that I think I will make a decision with handlers but as it stands chances are I’m calling it a day.

“As I have already stated, I’m actually contemplating on retirement,” he added.

The Zimbabwean international went on to reveal he is considering retiring amid offers he has received from clubs who are vying for his services if he fully recover.

“There are clubs who have shown interest in me and have been inquiring about my progress on the injury.

“There are teams who were ready to sign me, they told me they were prepared to have me if I feel I’m able to kick the ball.”

Following this long layoff due to the injury, to earn a living, Nyoni a holder of a degree in Marketing turned into business.

The entrepreneurial Nyoni currently owns two companies and one of his projects include his own range of perfumes called the GN27.

Nyoni’s latest project is the GN27 Deep Cleaning company he opened recently in Cape Town, South Africa.