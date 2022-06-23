Warriors star Munetsi strongly linked with move to EPL side Brighton

French Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims’ holding midfielder Marshall Munetsi who turned 26 on Wednesday is reportedly strongly linked with a move to join English side Brighton and Hove, the dailymail.co.uk has reported.

According to the UK publication, the highly rated Warriors midfielder is being targeted by Brighton who are keen to replace Yves Bissouma ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old Mali international recently sealed a deal to join another premier league side Tottenham Hotspur.

Bissouma’s departure is said to have weakened Brighton and Hove’s midfield by the club’s analysts who believe the Malian international has been a stronghold in the central department.

As a result, the ex-Orlando Pirates player, Munetsi is reportedly being considered as his replacement.

“Brighton approach Reims over £7m-rated Marshall Munetsi with Graham Potter keen to replace Yves Bissouma in midfield this summer,” the Daily Mail reported.

Brighton’s interest comes after Munetsi had been impressive in the just ended 2021-22 French Ligue 1 campaign.

The midfielder’ statistics speak for him after they show he netted five goals and also provided a couple of assists.

“The Zimbabwe international’s stats trump Real Madrid new boy Aurelien Tchouameni,” wrote the Daily Mail.

“His figures, notably on interceptions and defensive duels won in game, put him ahead of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni who joined Real Madrid from Monaco earlier this month and Boubacar Kamara who left Marseille for Aston Villa.”

If Munetsi seals the deal to Brighton, he will join his compatriots Jordan Zemura and Marvellous Nakamba who already are plying their trade in the EPL with AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively.

The Harare born star could also become the sixth Zimbabwean footballer to play in the EPL after Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari, Bruce Grobbelaar, Nakamba and Zemura.