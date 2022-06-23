Sikhala and Sithole denied bail, considered “a threat to public security”

Opposition lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole were denied bail yesterday by deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza who argued they were “a threat to public security”.

The two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs are facing charges of inciting public violence and were remanded in custody until July 6. Their lawyers, however, assured they will launch an urgent appeal at the High Court.

In denying them bail, Magistrate Mandaza said Sikhala and Sithole are “a threat to public security” and likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested last week following clashes with Zanu-PF youths in Chitungwiza at the funeral wake for murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was abducted by alleged Zanu-PF thugs two weeks ago before she was killed.

Her body was found last Saturday cut into pieces and her intestines packed in a plastic bag and thrown into a well at the Beatrice home of claimed Zanu PF supporter and murder suspect Pius Jamba.

The suspect has since been arrested. The police, however, said the murder had no political connection.

But the State allege that Sikhala incited violence by urging Zimbabweans to avenge Ali’s murder in a video which went viral on social media.

Sithole, the CCC Member of Parliament for Chitungwiza North, is also accused of organising violence by arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu-PF supporters.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono attended the court in solidarity with the duo.