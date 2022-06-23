Traditional healer Gift Amuli overwhelmed by illegal gold panners

Sungura musician Gift Amuli who recently announced that he has become a full time traditional healer says his shrine in Zvishavane is being overwhelmed by illegal gold panners seeking his services.

The “Bhora Mberi” hitmaker is attracting clients from Zvishavane, nearby Shurugwi and other parts of the country and admitted he is overwhelmed by the numbers.

“My brother, things can be hectic sometimes. Gold miners and buyers are always at my shrine seeking my services. I am being forced to work during the day and at night,” Amuli told the state owned Sunday Mail in an interview.

“Growing up, I used to have these strange dreams in which I could see myself dressed as a traditional healer. I also often got mysterious sicknesses and I then consulted a traditional healer who told me that I was possessed by a spirit,” he said.

“I was lucky the traditional healer I consulted was genuine and did not steal my gift like other bogus healers would do in such a scenario.”

“Since 2014, things have been tight. My career as a musician stalled and some of the band members left me and started their own things. I then decided to go into traditional healing full-time,” he revealed.

“Anything is possible in the supernatural world. It is not cast in stone that one can only become a traditional healer based on the powers obtained from patriarchal ancestors. Anyone can receive the calling any time and the sources differ.

“We have several traditional healers in the country and it does not mean they all had spiritually gifted ancestors. It can simply start from you,” said Amuli.

“I should have listened to my instincts and became a traditional healer earlier. I wasted a lot of years. I should have helped a lot of people by now and probably my life would have taken a different course,” Amuli added.