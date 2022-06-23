President Joe Biden appoints new US Ambassador to Zimbabwe

United States President Joe Biden has appointed Pamela M. Tremont as America’s ambassador to Zimbabwe.

She will replace Thomas Hastings who arrived in Zimbabwe as Deputy Chief of Mission in July 2019 before he became Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in August 2021.

Tremont who holds a Master’s in National Security Resource Strategy from the National Defense University previously served as Deputy Ambassador in Sweden and Ukraine.

Announcing the latest appointment, the White House said:

“Pamela Tremont is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. She currently is assigned as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden and had the additional responsibility of serving as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim for 18 months.

“Previously, Tremont was assigned first as Assistant Coordinator and then as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus.

“Among her other roles, Tremont has been Deputy Director for NATO Policy in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, the Political/Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, and a Political Military Officer in the U.S. Embassy in London, United Kingdom.

“Tremont also served as Political Military Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, as a Desk Officer for South Africa in the Bureau of African Affairs, and as a Watch Officer in the State Department’s Operations Center.

“Tremont earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from Baylor University and a Master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School at the National Defense University. She speaks French and Turkish.”