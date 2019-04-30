Enzo misses out on maiden UK show

By Edwin Nhukarume and Nyasha Kada

Dancehall artiste Enzo Ishall missed out on his maiden tour of the UK last weekend after there was a problem with his travel documents.

Enzo Ishall was billed to perform in Leicester last Saturday at the 2019 Zim Cup Clash UK alongside Killer T and DJ Fantan.

King Alfred of New Generation promotions that was behind the show issued a statement apologising and also revealed that they had rescheduled another show with the Magate singer.

In his statement issued before the event, King Alfred wrote:

“We like to take this time to thank you all for your undying love and support over the years.

“Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK 2019 is now upon us.

“We would like to let you know that the show is going ahead, it took us time to release any information because we were waiting so patiently to see if ENZO can get back his documents on time to travel but they are some delays from Visa authorities in Pretoria that is beyond our control.

“We have tried our level best to get it sorted but to no avail.

“So we would to like let you all know that ENZO ISHALL is not going to be part of this year event until he gets back his documents.

“We apologies for any inconvenience caused, as you know that we always deliver when it’s comes to this yearly event.

“We have spoken to his (Enzo) management and have rescheduled for another show.

“We would like to guarantee you that KILLER T and FANTAN are in the UK already, ready for the show and also all the contestants namely Chidzy ,Timeless,Jah Hanief and Bizzy are confirmed to battle tomorrow.

“To all those who bought their tickets online and want refund please don’t hesitate to get your refund from our ticket seller online.”

Speaking to H-Metro, King Alfred said he was overwhelmed with the support he got despite Enzo failing to make the trip.

“I just want to thank the people of UK, they came in numbers and the show was sold out, we had to turn away some of the people.

“Our performing artistes Killer T and DJ Fantan made the show happen including our contesting deejays on the night.

“It was definitely a show to remember and we promise them another great show when Enzo makes it to the UK,” he said. H-Metro