Enzo Ishall back for good… performs at fully packed concert in Masvingo

Zim dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall is officially back in the music industry after previously admitting to suffering from mental health issues that forced him to announce his early retirement in September this year.

Over the weekend the Kanjiva hit maker performed at a fully packed concert in Masvingo alongside Nutty O.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Enzo’s manager Stewart Nyamayaro said Enzo was back in the industry for good.

This contradicts the statement which Enzo released earlier last month saying he will be doing music as a part time side hustle.

“Eehee he’s back for good on full time basis and we are working on lots of projects for December,” said Nyamayaro.

During the show Enzo praised Nutty O for giving him the opportunity to perform when nobody else did.

“Ndoda kutenda mkoma Nutty pandakatanga kuimba ndivo vakandipa my first three shows,” said Enzo.

In September Enzo broke the internet after announcing his retirement from music saying he needed to work on his mental health.

A month later he came back announcing his return but said he was doing it for the love of his fans and was going to do it on a part time basis.

He added that he was also venturing into a new business of a theme park. Nehanda Radio